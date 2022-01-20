West Midlands Police are looking for information to help locate this man. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has released an image of the man from CCTV footage taken before he appeared to be forced into the boot of a silver Volkswagen Jetta by three Asian men.

The suspected kidnapping happened on Alum Rock Road in Birmingham shortly after midnight on Thursday, January 20 and saw the car make off towards Ward End.

The man is described as Asian, wearing a dark coloured parka coat with a fur hood, light-coloured bottoms and a beanie-style hat.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re appealing for information to help us trace a man who was bundled into a car in Alum Rock in the early hours of this morning (20 January).

"The suspected kidnapping took place just after midnight on Alum Rock Road, near to the junction with Boyer Road.

"It appears the man was forced into the boot of a silver Volkswagen Jetta by three Asian men, before the car made off towards Ward End.

"Enquiries continue in a bid to trace the car, its registered keeper and the three men.

"Our concerns remain for the safety of the man forced into the boot. He is described as Asian and was wearing a dark coloured parka coat with a fur hood, light coloured bottoms and a beanie style hat.

"We’re hoping someone will recognise him from this image, captured on CCTV footage before the incident.

"If you have information on his identity or whereabouts, please get in touch.

"Call us on 101 or message on Live Chat via our website. Alternatively, you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Callers won’t be asked their names and calls cannot be traced.