North Staffordshire Justice Centre. Photo: Google

Gabriel Cosmin Ursariu, aged 30 and of no-fixed-address, appeared before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday charged with seven counts of burglary and one count of robbery, dating from 2017 to 2018 in Burton-upon-Trent.

He also faced a further seven counts of burglary dating from January to December 2018 in the East Midlands area.