Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with murder over pensioner's death after Stafford hospital assault

By Eleanor LawsonStaffordCrimePublished:

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a pensioner following an assault at Stafford's County Hospital.

Joseph David Phillips, 32, from Stafford was charged with murder on Tuesday.

Police were called to reports of an assault shortly before 8pm on February 17, 2021, at the County Hospital.

Oliver Kemp, 82, from Stone, died in hospital on February 23 as a result of the injuries he sustained.

His family is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Phillips appeared before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday.

He was remanded to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.

Crime
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Stone
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News