Man charged with murder over pensioner's death after Stafford hospital assault

Joseph David Phillips, 32, from Stafford was charged with murder on Tuesday.

Police were called to reports of an assault shortly before 8pm on February 17, 2021, at the County Hospital.

Oliver Kemp, 82, from Stone, died in hospital on February 23 as a result of the injuries he sustained.

His family is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Phillips appeared before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday.