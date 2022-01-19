Notification Settings

Suspect released as woman dies after being found with fractured skull

A 55-year-old woman who was found collapsed at her home with a fractured skull has died.

Officers forced entry to the address in Gravelly Lane, Erdington, on Sunday
Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, with a post mortem set to take place in due course.

Meanwhile a 29-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

On Sunday evening officers forced entry into an address in Gravelly Lane, in the Erdington area of Birmingham, following concerns for the woman's welfare.

The 55-year-old was found collapsed on the floor and had sustained a fractured skull, she lost her fight for life and died in hospital yesterday.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police CID, said: "Our sympathies are with the woman’s family and friends as they come to terms with her death.

"Our investigation is on-going as we continue to ask for any information that could help us understand how this tragedy has occurred.

"If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious in the area over the last few days, or has any information that could help our enquiries, then we’d really like to speak to them."

Anyone with information is asked to message on Live Chat or call 101 and quote crime reference 20/138557/22.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555111.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

