Spate of 12 burglaries across West Midlands could be linked, say police

By Nathan RoweWalsallCrimePublished:

Police believe a spate of 12 break-ins across the West Midlands could be linked.

Police want to speak to these people

The incidents took place in Walsall, Sandwell and Birmingham and included six car key burglaries.

A number of people have already been arrested and released under investigation following the review of CCTV, witnesses reports and forensic work.

Police have now launched an appeal, linking the incidents and releasing images of people they wish to identify.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "Between December 29 and January 10, we investigated 12 break-ins, including six car key burglaries, believed to be linked.

"If you recognise them, or have any information about the burglaries, please contact us via Live Chat, or by calling 101 and quote 20/106024/22."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

