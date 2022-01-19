Spate of 12 burglaries across West Midlands could be linked, say police

Police want to speak to these people

The incidents took place in Walsall, Sandwell and Birmingham and included six car key burglaries.

A number of people have already been arrested and released under investigation following the review of CCTV, witnesses reports and forensic work.

Police have now launched an appeal, linking the incidents and releasing images of people they wish to identify.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "Between December 29 and January 10, we investigated 12 break-ins, including six car key burglaries, believed to be linked.