Rise in police use of force on children in West Midlands

Home Office statistics show force tactics were used on under-18s on 1,761 occasions in 2020-21 – with 32 involving children under 11.

This was up from 1,349 the year before, and 994 in 2018-19 – the first year such figures were recorded at police force level.

Last year, West Midlands officers handcuffed children 473 times, physically restrained them on the ground on 291 occasions and used 91 limb or body restraints.

Officers also recorded 31 instances of firearms being aimed and five occasions when dogs were used – all of which resulted in dog bites being inflicted.

Meanwhile, the use of force tactics on under-18s by Staffordshire Police fell from 509 occasions in 19/20 to 100 in 20/21.

Staffordshire officers handcuffed children 34 times last year and physically restrained them on the ground on 19 occasions.

Staffordshire Police say officers have hundreds of interactions with young people across the county every day and physical force is very rarely used in the vast majority of these.

A spokesman said: "When it is necessary to use force – for example, when someone poses an immediate danger to others or themselves – a range of methods are available to officers, including handcuffing and appropriate restraint.

"Annual mandatory training is undertaken by our frontline officers and staff on the assessment of often fast-moving situations, decision-making and the legal and practical aspects of using force.

"The use of force is regularly scrutinised, both internally and independently, in order to ensure its use is lawful and proportionate."

Across England and Wales, 77,000 use of force tactics on children were recorded in 2020-21 – including 551 on under-11s.

The number of tactics used on under-18s was up eight per cent from 72,000 a year before, and the most since national comparable records began in 2017-18.

Officers across the two nations drew or fired Taser devices 2,600 times on children in 2020-21 – with 131 uses logged by West Midlands Police and three by Staffordshire Police.

Of these, seven saw the device discharged by West Midlands Police.

Taser weapons are designed to temporarily incapacitate someone with an electric shock – either fired at someone from a distance or held against their body to stun them.

The Children’s Rights Alliance for England wants their use on children banned, or permitted in only the rarest situations.

Louise King, director of the CRA, said that even when not fired, a Taser gun is still “frightening and traumatic” to be threatened with.

She added that police argue the conducted energy weapons help protect the public and police officers, but that “shouldn’t come at the cost of children’s safety and human rights”.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said a Taser weapon is only discharged in 10 per cent of uses, and each one must be fully recorded, proportionate and justified.

Deputy assistant commissioner Matt Twist, NPCC lead for self-defence and restraint, said officers must protect people of all ages from harming themselves or others, often in fast-moving, violent scenarios.

He added: “Officers have thousands of interactions with the public every day and force is not used in the vast majority of those.

"Officers receive guidance and training with the starting point being that they should attempt to resolve confrontations with the public without the need to use force."