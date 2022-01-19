Notification Settings

Car crashes into building after police chase in Stafford

Stafford

A car crashed into a building after being chased by police in the early hours.

The crash involved a Vauxhall Vivaro and happened in Holmcroft Road, Stafford, on Saturday.

Officers had been pursuing the grey Vivaro after attempting to pull it over at 2.13am, Staffordshire Police said.

A 35-year-old man from the local area was then arrested on suspicion of being behind the wheel.

Ian Carr, of Holmcroft Road, has since been charged with driving while disqualified, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without insurance.

He was granted unconditional bail and is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates Court on February 2.

