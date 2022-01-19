Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cannock brothel suspects 'expected to be deported'

By Nathan RoweCannockCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man and a woman who were arrested in connection with a suspected brothel in Cannock are expected to be deported.

Officers attended a premises off Allport Street
Officers attended a premises off Allport Street

They were both arrested after officers were alerted to suspicious activity at a premises off Allport Street at 9pm on Monday.

The 33-year-old man and 52-year-old woman have been released from police custody but then were detained by immigration officials.

Both are believed to be from the London area and were originally arrested on suspicion of remaining in the UK beyond the legal limit and in connection with a suspected brothel.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A man, aged 33, and a woman, aged 52, both from the London area, who were arrested in connection with a suspected brothel and immigration offences, have since been released from police custody and detained by immigration officials for expected deportation."

The force has not yet confirmed which country the suspects are originally from.

Crime
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News