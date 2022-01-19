Cannock brothel suspects 'expected to be deported'

Officers attended a premises off Allport Street

They were both arrested after officers were alerted to suspicious activity at a premises off Allport Street at 9pm on Monday.

The 33-year-old man and 52-year-old woman have been released from police custody but then were detained by immigration officials.

Both are believed to be from the London area and were originally arrested on suspicion of remaining in the UK beyond the legal limit and in connection with a suspected brothel.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A man, aged 33, and a woman, aged 52, both from the London area, who were arrested in connection with a suspected brothel and immigration offences, have since been released from police custody and detained by immigration officials for expected deportation."