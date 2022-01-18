Suspect falls 40ft from Utilita Arena car park while 'trying to escape police'

Police at the scene at the Utilita Arena. Photo: SnapperSK

The incident happened at the car park of the Utilita Arena - what was the National Indoor Arena - on King Edwards Road in Birmingham after police were called to reports of a man breaking into cars in the early hours of Tuesday morning..

It is believed the suspect fell to the ground while attempting to jump to a lower floor in the North Car Park as officers tried to restrain him.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor treated the man at the scene and took him to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The man remains in hospital with a broken ankle, broken pelvis and back injuries.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Photo: SnapperSK

Part of the car park was cordoned off by police throughout Tuesday morning as a result.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a car park at the NIA on King Edwards Road just after 2.30am today to reports that a man had been breaking into cars.

"A suspect was identified but tried to jump to a lower floor as officers tried to restrain him. The men then fell around 40ft onto the pavement below.

The Utilita Arena is what used to be known as the National Indoor Arena. Photo: SnapperSK

"Today he remains in hospital being treated for a broken ankle, broken pelvis and back injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.