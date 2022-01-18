Suspect falls 40ft from Utilita Arena car park while 'trying to escape police'

The incident happened at the car park of the Utilita Arena - what was the National Indoor Arena - on King Edwards Road in Birmingham after police were called to reports of a man breaking into cars in the early hours of Tuesday morning..
It is believed the suspect fell to the ground while attempting to jump to a lower floor in the North Car Park as officers tried to restrain him.
Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor treated the man at the scene and took him to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
The man remains in hospital with a broken ankle, broken pelvis and back injuries.
Part of the car park was cordoned off by police throughout Tuesday morning as a result.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a car park at the NIA on King Edwards Road just after 2.30am today to reports that a man had been breaking into cars.
"A suspect was identified but tried to jump to a lower floor as officers tried to restrain him. The men then fell around 40ft onto the pavement below.
"Today he remains in hospital being treated for a broken ankle, broken pelvis and back injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
"Our professional standards department is investigating and the matter will be referred to the IOPC, as is routine in the circumstances."