Dog left severely injured in hit and run near Stourbridge

The incident involved a white Fiat Punto which hit a parked car and a dog, in Bromsgrove Road, in Hagley, on Sunday.
A police investigation is underway to find the suspected culprit after the dog was left with severe injuries.
A force Twitter post stated: "West Mercia Police are investigating a non-stop collision involving a white Fiat Punto which hit a parked car and a dog. This incident occurred on the 16th January on Bromsgrove Road #Hagley.
"The Fiat Punto had 4 x occupants and the dog was severely injured."
