Dog left severely injured in hit and run near Stourbridge

By Deborah HardimanStourbridgeCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A dog was badly injured after being struck by a car in a hit and run collision near Stourbridge.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......
The incident involved a white Fiat Punto which hit a parked car and a dog, in Bromsgrove Road, in Hagley, on Sunday.

A police investigation is underway to find the suspected culprit after the dog was left with severe injuries.

A force Twitter post stated: "West Mercia Police are investigating a non-stop collision involving a white Fiat Punto which hit a parked car and a dog. This incident occurred on the 16th January on Bromsgrove Road #Hagley.

"The Fiat Punto had 4 x occupants and the dog was severely injured."

