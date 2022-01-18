Councillor charged with assault outside Sandwell Council house

Sandwell councillor Steve Melia has been charged with assault

The one charge of common assault by Councillor Roy Stephen Melia, commonly known as Steve Melia, relates to an incident that took place outside Sandwell Council House in Oldbury in December last year.

Councillor Melia, of Friar Park Road, in Wednesbury, will appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on February 10.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We’ve charged a 75-year-old man with assault following an altercation on Freeth Street in Oldbury, Sandwell around 4pm on December 7.

“Stephen Melia, of Wednesbury, has been charged with common assault and is to attend Dudley Magistrates Court on February 10.”

The 75-year-old represents the Great Barr with Yew Tree ward in Sandwell.

Councillor Melia’s first entry into local politics was as deputy mayor for Sandwell in 1986-87. His brother, Bill Melia, was mayor for Sandwell in the years 1997-98.

He was first elected in 2002 in Wednesbury South under his birth name Roy.

After losing his seat in 2004 to the Conservatives, Mr Melia was then re-elected in 2010 in the Great Barr with Yew Tree ward under his second name, Stephen, and again in 2018.

Councillor Melia was last seen attending an Audit and Risk Assurance committee last Tuesday as an “observer” to the meeting.