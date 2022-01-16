Police seize 100 cannabis plants from Walsall property

Police seized bags of the drug

After a tip off from a member of the public the police raided the property on West Bromwich Road on Friday.

A tweet from the Walsall Taskforce said police had seized 250 plants in the raid as they shared photos of bagged-up plants.

Cannabis recovered in Walsall

However, a West Midlands Police spokesman later clarified the number was nearer 100.

The spokesman said: "We were called to a suspected cannabis factory at an address on West Bromwich Road in Walsall at around 1.15am on Friday (14 January).

"Around 100 plants were recovered from the property.

Police seized bags of the drug