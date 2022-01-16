Notification Settings

Police seize 100 cannabis plants from Walsall property

By Adam SmithPublished:

Police have seized 100 cannabis plants from a Walsall property.

Police seized bags of the drug
Police seized bags of the drug

After a tip off from a member of the public the police raided the property on West Bromwich Road on Friday.

A tweet from the Walsall Taskforce said police had seized 250 plants in the raid as they shared photos of bagged-up plants.

Cannabis recovered in Walsall

However, a West Midlands Police spokesman later clarified the number was nearer 100.

The spokesman said: "We were called to a suspected cannabis factory at an address on West Bromwich Road in Walsall at around 1.15am on Friday (14 January).

"Around 100 plants were recovered from the property.

Police seized bags of the drug

"No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat quoting crime reference 20/135347/22."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

