Kemarni Watson Darby murder trial halted as judge catches Covid

Justice Amanda Tipples will be unable to attend court until next week at the earliest meaning the trial could stretch into March.
Last week the trial was delayed due to two jurors going down with Covid.
Kemarni's mother Alicia Watson, 23, of Raglan Road, Handsworth, and boyfriend Nathaniel Pope, 31, of Evans Street, Wolverhampton, are accused of murder and child neglect.
The case began in November and the prosecution has yet to finish its case. The trial originally was meant to finish on January 28.