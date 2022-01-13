Notification Settings

Kemarni Watson Darby murder trial halted as judge catches Covid

By Adam Smith

The murder trial into the death of three-year-old Kemarni Watson Darby has been halted after the judge contracted Covid.

Kemarni Watson-Darby was just three when he died
Justice Amanda Tipples will be unable to attend court until next week at the earliest meaning the trial could stretch into March.

Last week the trial was delayed due to two jurors going down with Covid.

Kemarni's mother Alicia Watson, 23, of Raglan Road, Handsworth, and boyfriend Nathaniel Pope, 31, of Evans Street, Wolverhampton, are accused of murder and child neglect.

The case began in November and the prosecution has yet to finish its case. The trial originally was meant to finish on January 28.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

