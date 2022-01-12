Two cannabis farms uncovered in police raids

The cannabis plants found in Cradley. Photo: @HalesowenWMP

A property in Cradley was raided by officers on Tuesday morning and 185 cannabis plants were seized.

Halesowen Police tweeted: "After receiving community intelligence around an address in Cradley @HalesowenWMP conducted a warrant this morning where approximately 185 plants were recovered.

"This is a great example of how community intel supports what we do. Please keep it coming Clapping hands sign #cannabisgrow #thankyou."

After receiving community intelligence around an address in Cradley @HalesowenWMP conducted a warrant this morning where approximately 185 plants were recovered. This is a great example of how community intel supports what we do. Please keep it coming 👏 #cannabisgrow #thankyou pic.twitter.com/YDDeQDZQEF — Halesowen Police (@HalesowenWMP) January 11, 2022

Police also found 106 cannabis plants at a property in Pheasey on Tuesday morning.

A warrant was executed by Aldridge Police.

The team tweeted: "Aldridge NHT have executed a Warrant in the Pheasey area.

"Thanks to the other neighbourhood teams and support, we found 106 plants! #TeamWork #SayNoToDrugs"