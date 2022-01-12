Kemarni Darby Watson murder trial will now run into February

Kemarni Watson-Darby was just three when he died

Alicia Watson constantly text her former partner complaining about being unable party with her friends due to being a mother,

Mobile phone messages read out to Birmingham Crown Court revealed despite living with her boyfriend and co-accused Nathaniel Pope she would besiege her ex for drugs and have sex with him.

Kemarni's father Darren Darby took to the stand for the third time and was cross examined by defence lawyers.

He was repeatedlty asked if sold drugs to his ex-girl friend and messages of a sexual nature between the two were read out in court. Darby repeatedly denied being a drug dealer.

Messages between the two were also read about threats made to Alicia about Pope.

He texted: "Tell him I'll come down there myself if he touches him again."

The court also heard Watson used to complain about not being able to go out and party because she had to look after her children. Watson would also send Darby voice notes of Kemarni pleading to see him.

Previously in the trial the court heard Kemarni had often tried to escape in the weeks leading to his death. The toddler sustained massive injuries and internal bleeding with his rib cage being fractured 19 times in one violent encounter.

He also complained his "belly was falling down" hours before he died of massive internal bleeding on June 5, 2018. Darby had previously testified he had been concerned how strict Alicia was with their child and noticed marks and bruises on his face and body.

The jury in the murder trial about the death of three-year-old Kemarni Watsov Darby have been told proceedings will now run into February.

The trial was originally meant to finish on January 28 but yesterday the judge told jurors their services would be needed until at least February 14.

The prosecution and the legal teams of mother Alicia Watson, 23, and her boyfriend Nathaniel Pope, 31, who are both accused of murder and child abuse, have been arguing over the admission of more phone evidence.

Watson, of Raglan Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, and her boyfriend, Pope, of Evans Street, Wolverhampton, both deny murder and multiple charges of child cruelty.

Watson’s defence team claim she was a loving mother who made the tragic mistake of leaving her son with Pope.