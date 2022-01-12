A drug testing kit used by the police

Crimestoppers is continuing its drug-driving campaign until the end of January and is appealing for any information on those who regularly get behind the wheel and drug-drive.

The charity is urging people to speak up to help prevent damaging or even fatal collisions from happening, as one in 20 fatalities on the roads nationally is caused by drug-drivers.

Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said: “Our charity believes in community safety and that includes helping to keep our streets safe for all.

"Tackling drug-driving is a significant part of the problem, which is why we have decided to extend our appeal for anonymous information on drug-drivers until the end of January.

“We ask anyone in the West Midlands and across the rest of the country with information to tell us what they know. We guarantee you will stay 100 per cent anonymous.”

Crimestoppers is independent of the police and guarantees complete anonymity to the more than 1,500 people who contact the charity ever day.

The information Crimestoppers would like to receive on anyone suspected of drug or drink-driving regularly includes their name and physical description, where they take drugs, how often they take them, what type of drugs they are taking regularly, when are where they are driving, and the make and registration number of their vehicle.