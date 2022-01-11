Casualty dies on railway tracks near West Bromwich

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the line on Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident happened at 8.02am.

A spokesman for BTP said: "British Transport Police were called to the line near West Bromwich at 8.02am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious."

West Midlands Railway has warned passengers that services are likely to be cancelled or delayed, with the line closed while emergency services were on the scene.

The train operator tweeted: "Cancellations to services between Birmingham New Street and Walsall: Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Birmingham New Street and Walsall."

Disruption was expected to last until at least midday on Tuesday.

National Rail Enquiries advised passengers: "Tickets will be accepted on National Express West Midlands via any reasonable route.

"Replacement buses have been requested to run between Rugeley and Walsall. We will post further updates once more is known."