Increase in voyeurism and indecent exposure crimes

Home Office data showed that West Midlands Police recorded 88 cases of such crimes in the year to March 2021 – up from the 70 recorded the year before.

And a further 60 were reported to Staffordshire Police over the same period, which was up from the 52 recorded the previous year, the figures show.

Forces across England and Wales recorded 10,200 such crimes in 2020-2021, down from 10,800. Around 14 per cent of the crimes ended with a charge or court summons in 2020/2021.

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens was accused of indecent exposure six years before he murdered Sarah Everard and was said to have exposed his genitals in a fast-food restaurant just days before the killing.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is now investigating allegations that officers failed to adequately probe the claims against him.

Campaign group End Violence Against Women and Girls called for more research into the response to "lower level" sex offences and whether that response contributes to a sense of impunity in men who go onto commit more serious crimes.

Deputy director Deniz Ugur said: "It's abundantly clear the current system is failing women and girls when incidents like street harassment, groping and flashing are almost universally experienced by women and girls across their lifetimes, and then are so often trivialised or dismissed if reported."

She said a radical overhaul of the policing and criminal justice system's response to violence against women was needed to ensure the "drivers and actions of perpetrators" were properly investigated and victims supported to access justice.

A Government spokeswoman said police forces "must tackle violence against women and girls head on".

She said the Government is funding a new national policing lead to tackle violence against women and girls, in recognition of the seriousness of the issue and the need to drive improvements.