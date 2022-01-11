Teenager's phone goes missing after being hit and killed in New Year's Eve crash

Tributes left at the scene where Olivia Kolek, inset, died

Olivia Kolek, 14, was walking along Station Road near Rowley Regis railway station on December 31 when she was struck at around 4.45pm.

The teenager was hit by driver with a grey Mercedes and, despite the best efforts of paramedics, was pronounced dead just before 5.30pm.

Olivia Kolek's family have paid tribute to her since her death. Photo: West Midlands Police

However, Olivia's mother says her daughter's phone has not been found yet, and community members have now appealed to anyone who may have found a mobile phone in the area to hand it in.

One person posted on social media: "If anyone finds a phone in the local area or around by Rowley (Regis) train station please hand it in to the police, if anyone there at the time has picked it up not realising who's it was please just hand it in, as a community please all keep a look out the phone initially got lost in impact.

"It holds a lot of memories for her family, it's very important the family of Olivia that sadly lost her life have that phone returned."

The scene of the collision in Station Road, Rowley Regis. Photo: SnapperSK.

A 39-year-old man, the driver, stopped and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs.

He has since been released under investigation while police await forensic test results and carry out further enquiries, a West Midlands Police spokesman said.

A tribute, released by the family of the teenager alongside a photograph, said: "Our love, our heart, our life. We will love you forever and longer.

Balloons, flowers and messages left at the scene of the collision

"She had a lot of plans for so many things to do. She was the brightest star in our life. We ask that our privacy is respected at this time."