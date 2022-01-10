West Midlands love-seekers conned out of £2.8 million in a year

Family members are also being asked to play a part and help protect relatives from romance fraud - particularly in the lead up to Valentine's Day.

There were 347 reported victims in the West Midlands between November 2020 and October 2021, as people were duped by online trickers using fake profiles and stories.

This covered a range of ages with the most common targets being between 20 and 29 where there were 74 victims.

There were also 68 between the ages of 40 to 49.

Romance fraudsters will typically spend weeks building up trust and an emotional attachment with their target.

These manipulative criminals will then use a range of often believable stories to get victims to transfer them money without raising suspicion.

This includes funds to visit their 'love interest’, money to pay for emergency medical expenses and pretending to be military personnel or working overseas.

Police are supporting a national two week-long campaign to help online daters and their families spot the signs of romance fraud - led by City of London Police which is the UK lead force for fraud.

Anyone speaking to somebody they don't know, or haven't known for a long period of time, is urged to follow the Take Five To Stop Fraud advice.

This includes taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information, ensure you have adequate privacy settings on social media accounts and stay in regular contact with your friends and family who are online dating to help spot any changes in behaviour or things that don’t seem right.

Khatija Nichols, from the economic crime unit at West Midlands Police, said: "While most online daters are genuine, there are unfortunately fraudsters who look to exploit the search for love for financial gain.

"These criminals are manipulative and are prepared to prey on people's emotions.

"It's important to stop and think and not be seduced by a profile.

"We'd encourage daters to keep in contact with trusted family and friends and update them.

"They can watch for any change in behaviour while also flagging any warning signs.

"Other advice includes staying on a dating platform which has processes in place to protect users and spend time getting to know the person. Never disclose personal information until ready and never send money to someone you've only been in contact with online.”

If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud.