Three arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 71-year-old man

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fight on Shenley Lane. Photo: Google

The incident occurred just after 12.30pm on Sunday, January 9 when police were called to reports of people fighting on Shenley Lane.

Upon arrival, police found the 71-year-old in cardiac arrest and immediately began first aid until paramedics took over.

Nothing could be done to save the man, and his family have been informed.

A man aged 47 was arrested on suspicion of murder and another man aged 31 was arrested on suspicion of murder and affray.

A 36-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of murder and affray.

All three remain in custody while investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Ranjit Sangha, from force CID, said: "We’ve a team of detectives working hard to understand what happened yesterday.

"That includes who was involved, what roles they played and why they were fighting.

"We know there was a fight and passersby seem to have tried to calm the situation down.

"If you were one of those people and haven’t yet spoken to us, please get in touch.

"As always, please also check your CCTV, doorbell footage and dashcam footage."