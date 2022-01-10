Staffordshire man, 23, who attacked ex-girlfriend locked up for two years

Stafford Crown Court

Richard Johnson, 23, punched and kicked the woman repeatedly during separate incidents over a three-day period in Staffordshire. He had also smashed her phone during one of the incidents.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of criminal damage and one count of controlling behaviour between September 5 to7 last year.

Sentencing him at Stafford Crown Court Judge Samantha Crabb said the incidents had resulted in the victim suffering panic attacks and anxiety.

"It is clear that you have had a substantial impact on her day-to-day life," the judge said.

Mr David Povall, mitigating, told the hearing that Johnson was recently diagnosed with a personality disorder while in prison and that he had been using alcohol and cocaine as a coping mechanism which may explain his bad behaviour.

Miss Ranbir Punia, prosecuting, said the defendant and the woman had been in a relationship, but split up shortly after he was released from prison on licence in February 2021 for similar offences relating to another woman.

She said the latest relationship was rekindled, but soured again when the victim revealed that she dated another man when they broke up.

Miss Punia said the woman was left covered in bruises and grazes after being struck over the head and legs.

Judge Samantha Crabb jailed Johnson, of Smestow Lane, Swindon, in Staffordshire, for a total of 24 months for assaulting his victim. There was no separate penalty for criminal damage relating to the phone and the coercion matter will be allowed to lie on file.

Johnson must serve half of the latest sentence before being released on licence.