Man admits drink driving after crash that put woman in hospital for Christmas

The Bridgtown island. Photo: Google

A 33-year-old woman was seriously injured and a five-year-old boy was also hurt during the incident which happened at around 6.20pm on December 23 at the A34 Walsall Road island in Bridgtown.

Matthew Darby pleaded guilty to an offence of driving with excess alcohol at a hearing a Cannock Magistrates Court.

Representing himself at the hearing Darby, 33, said: "I am sorry about what's happened. I'm concerned about the lady."

Miss Sara Beddow, prosecuting, said the incident related to the defendant being at the wheel of a vehicle that struck a Toyota, which then shunted forward and struck the victims.

She told the magistrates that under the circumstances Darby was to be given an immediate interim road ban.

Following the incident Staffordshire Police said the victims had to spend Christmas in hospital. The woman was in a serious condition while the child had undergone tests.

Meanwhile the driver and passenger of the blue Toyota Hilux, a man and a woman both in their 50s, were unhurt and got themselves out of the vehicle before emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Chairman of the bench Mrs Leonora Wilson-Weaver told Darby: "You are now subject to an interim disqualification.

"When you are sentenced you will be told how long the disqualification will be. You will not be able to continue to drive a vehicle on any public road from this moment on."