Man jailed for disseminating terrorist documents

Rayan Saab has been jailed for seven and a half years for terrorism offences

Rayan Saab from Nechells was convicted in November at Birmingham Crown Court after being arrested by counter-terrorism officers in January last year.

Several electronic devices were seized from his home and, following examination, extremist material was found on each device.

The material contained information to assist someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The 22-year-old was charged on January 26 with five counts of disseminating terrorist publications between April 2019 and December 2020.

Mr Saab had admitted in October to sending a terrorist publication via social media in March 2020.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kenny Bell, head of the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit, said: “We cannot underestimate the dangerous nature of the propaganda material and the influence it can have; which is why it is so important to hold to account those who share these videos with others.

“Police and other agencies can offer support to help safeguard those who are vulnerable to radicalisers.

"The sooner we can intervene, the better chance we have of preventing people from becoming embroiled in the conflict and facing potential prosecution."

Anyone who sees or hears something that could be terrorist-related should act on their instincts and call the police in confidence on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, always dial 999.