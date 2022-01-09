Investigation launched after shots fired at caravan site in 'targeted' attack

No one was hurt in the incident at the site on Showell Lane in Wolverhampton, which happened around 10.30pm on Friday.

West Midlands Police have launched the investigation after a window and van were damaged, with the force saying it believes the incident was targeted and has asked anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a shotgun was fired at a caravan site in Showell Lane, Wolverhampton just before 10.30pm on Friday (January 7).

"A window and a van were damaged. We believe the incident was targeted but thankfully no one was hurt.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should get in touch via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.