'Abusive' Wolverhampton dog owner given injunction after animals attacked

Stock image of a German Shepherd

West Midlands Police and Wolverhampton Homes' anti-social behaviour team combined to bring Karam Singh to heel but could not prosecute him under the Dangerous Dogs Act as his German Shepherd had only bitten other animals.

Singh's dog attacked another dog in March 2021 which left the victim's owner facing massive vet bills due to the injuries.

When authorities looked into the case three similar incidents stretching back to 2018 were reported.

In each incident Singh, 52 of Penn Road, Penn, was abusive to the owners and concerned passers-by.

Another attack in June last year saw the owner of a dog being bitten by Singh's errant animal. This allowed the police to take the case to court and later that month Singh was handed an interim injunction.

Last month the case was heard in court again and a full five-year injunction was handed down to Singh.

The order requires Mr. Singh to keep his dog on a leash no longer than two metres, it must be muzzled in any public space, only people aged 16 above can handle the dog, an insurance policy must be in place for the animal and he has to stop using violent and abusive language.

West Midlands Police have powers of arrest should he breach these conditions, subject to sufficient evidence. Anyone in or around the Penn area who witnesses a breach is urged to report the matter to the police straight away.

Darren Baggs, Wolverhampton Homes’ assistant director of housing said: “We were deeply concerned by the reports of dog attacks. Dog owners are responsible for their pets and must understand that they could be held liable for any harm caused by their dog, whether it be to a person or someone’s pet."

"Injunctions are a powerful tool in managing anti-social behaviour within our communities and are a proven deterrent. Though it can take time to collect and collate the evidence needed for a court application, we hope that this outcome will assure residents that we are taking the matter very seriously.

"We work closely with West Midlands Police and other agencies, and we will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who is found to be putting others at risk of harm, either through negligence or wilful intent."

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, branded Singh's behaviour unacceptable.

He said: "This is a very distressing case in which a dog owner has repeatedly allowed his animal to attack others.

"Clearly, this is completely unacceptable, and I would like to commend the work of Wolverhampton Homes’ Anti-social Behaviour (ASB) team in gathering the evidence needed to support the five-year injunction.