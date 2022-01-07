Police officer suffers 'significant' injury as car door swung in his face

Do you recognise this man? Image released by West Midlands Police.

It happened as police attempted to stop a car on The Paddock, Bilston, on October 23 following an attempted robbery.

Three men got out of the car and one of them swung a car door into a police officer, who suffered "significant" injury to his face and his eye.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "We are trying to identify him after an officer was assaulted after we attempted to stop a car in October.

"Fortunately these injuries were not serious, however we take assaults against police officers incredibly seriously.

"A 33-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery has been released while our enquiries continue.