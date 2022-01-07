Notification Settings

Police officer suffers 'significant' injury as car door swung in his face

By Lisa O'Brien

Police are trying to trace the identity of this man after an officer was assaulted and suffered "significant" injury to his face and eye.

Do you recognise this man? Image released by West Midlands Police.
It happened as police attempted to stop a car on The Paddock, Bilston, on October 23 following an attempted robbery.

Three men got out of the car and one of them swung a car door into a police officer, who suffered "significant" injury to his face and his eye.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "We are trying to identify him after an officer was assaulted after we attempted to stop a car in October.

"We tried to stop the suspected vehicle on The Paddock, Bilston on 23 October following an attempted robbery earlier that day.

"Three men got out of the car but in an attempt to run away, one of the men swung a car door into a police officer, causing significant injury to his face and his eye.

"Fortunately these injuries were not serious, however we take assaults against police officers incredibly seriously.

"A 33-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery has been released while our enquiries continue.

"If you recognise this man, or have any information, please contact us via live chat on our website or by calling 101. Please quote crime reference 20/1823671/21."

