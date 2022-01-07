Notification Settings

Terrified householders lock themselves in bedroom in Halesowen burglary

By Lisa O'Brien

Terrified householders locked themselves in a bedroom after a gang of masked burglars broke into a home in Halesowen.

CCTV image released by police
The thieves attempted to smash the bedroom door of the property in Woodland Road, but were unsuccessful.

They stole several electronic items from the house.

Police have now released CCTV footage and are encouraging anybody with information to come forward.

The burglary took place at about 2.30am on November 21.

Dudley Police tweeted: "We want to speak to these people about a #burglary on Woodland Road in #Halesowen around 2.30am on 21 Nov.

"A home was broken into while the occupants were inside, they stayed in a bedroom that they locked themselves in for safety.

"The burglars attempted to break the bedroom door, but were unsuccessful and stole several electronic items from the house.

"If you can help, please get in contact via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting crime reference 20/1898910/21."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

