Terrified householders lock themselves in bedroom in Halesowen burglary

CCTV image released by police

The thieves attempted to smash the bedroom door of the property in Woodland Road, but were unsuccessful.

They stole several electronic items from the house.

Police have now released CCTV footage and are encouraging anybody with information to come forward.

The burglary took place at about 2.30am on November 21.

#WATCH | Do you recognise anyone in this video?



We want to speak to these people about a #burglary on Woodland Road in #Halesowen around 2.30am on 21 Nov.



A home was broken into while the occupants were inside, they stayed in a bedroom that they locked themselves in for safety. pic.twitter.com/fMtOy6cuOL — Dudley Police (@DudleyPolice) January 6, 2022

