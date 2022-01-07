Notification Settings

Knife held to victim's throat in robbery at Cannock property

By Eleanor LawsonCannockCrimePublished:

Armed and masked burglars held a knife to their victim's throat during a raid on a property in Cannock.

Police are now appealing for information about the incident, which happened in the early hours of Sunday, December 19, at a property in West Chadsmoor.

The two men entered the property near Cemetery Road armed with a knife and a baseball bat, wearing balaclavas and globes.

One of the burglars held a knife to the throat of one of the occupants while the other demanded money while brandishing a baseball bat.

The pair managed to steal two mobile phones before leaving on foot in the direction of the A34.

Police were called to the scene at 3.17am and officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 123 of 19 December 21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

