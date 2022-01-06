Shots fired, cars crash and man shot in foot in night of drama in Birmingham

Police are investigating a series of "shocking" firearms offences in the city on Wednesday night.

Officers were called just before 4pm after people heard two loud bangs, thought to be gunshots, in Summerfield Crescent in Ladywood.

Police have been told that a grey Hyundai Tucson crashed into a wall and men were seen running off from the vehicle.

Shots were heard after the collision and the Hyundai left the scene.

It was later recovered in Ledbury Close, Ladywood.

Police then received a call at around 5.50pm in nearby Nineveh Road.

Witnesses told officers that two cars were chasing each other – a silver or grey car and a blue Ford Fiesta.

The latter crashed into parked cars and the occupants ran off.

The silver car left the area.

Officers found what they believe is a bullet hole in the boot area of the Fiesta dumped at the scene.

Finally, the ambulance service was also alerted to a man being shot in the foot in Rodney Close, Ladywood.

The 23-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be serious and has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A 21-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and possession of a firearm.

He remained in custody on Thursday afternoon.

Police are speaking to witnesses, collecting CCTV and say they are exploring all forensic opportunities.

It is not yet known whether the incidents are linked and witnesses are being urged to come forward.

Superintendent Jim Munro, responsible for policing in Birmingham, said: “These are shocking incidents to have taken places in residential areas of our city.

“We understand how concerning this is for anyone who lives in the area and also our wider communities.

"We do not want weapons on our streets so we need your help – if you know what happened, who was involved, or witnessed anything please let us know.”

Police can be contacted via live chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting Operation Backcount.