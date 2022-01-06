Notification Settings

Police appeal after 700 litres of diesel stolen

By Lisa O'Brien

Police are appealing for information after 700 litres of diesel was stolen from a commercial premises in South Staffordshire.

Officers were called at 10.22am on Wednesday to a location near Bridgnorth Road following reports of a burglary.

They attended and diesel worth £550 was reported stolen.

It is believed that the theft took place between 8pm on Monday and 8.30am on Wednesday.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the theft and urge anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area to get in touch.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 141 of January 5.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

