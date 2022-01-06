Police appeal after 700 litres of diesel stolen

Officers were called at 10.22am on Wednesday to a location near Bridgnorth Road following reports of a burglary.

They attended and diesel worth £550 was reported stolen.

It is believed that the theft took place between 8pm on Monday and 8.30am on Wednesday.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the theft and urge anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area to get in touch.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 141 of January 5.