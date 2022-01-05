Oldbury burglary victim frustrated after police take more than an hour to arrive

A man waited over an hour for Police to arrive after his home was burgled

It is believed three men kicked open a door and entered a property in Rectory Gardens, Vicarage Street, Oldbury, with one man entering and shouting at the resident.

The incident took place at around 3am on December 22 and ended with objects being thrown at the men as they left empty-handed.

After confirming the men had left, police graded the call as 'priority', the second-highest level behind 'urgent'.

During the three hours around the incident, police handled nearly 200 calls, with more than half requiring a response.

Officers attended the scene just after 4.10am and retrieved a mobile phone which was left behind.

Superintendent Hasson Shigdar at Force Contact, said: "During the three hours around this incident we dealt with almost 200 calls, with over half of those needing a policing response.

"This call was graded as a priority call and, after confirming that the offenders had left, the caller was informed that officers would be with him as soon as they could.

"We understand the caller's frustrations that officers weren’t there as quickly as he would have liked and that he was extremely upset by what had happened.

"The call handler did explain that the immediate threat had gone and officers would be there as soon as possible."

Police are now asking for anyone with information to come forward as they review CCTV footage and continue investigations.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating a burglary at a home in Oldbury at about 3am on Wednesday December 22.

"We understand three men kicked open the door and one entered, shouting at the resident. Objects were thrown at the men and they left empty handed.

"Officers attended just after 4.10am and retrieved a mobile phone which had been left at the scene and will be forensically examined.

"CCTV is also being reviewed as our investigation continues with officers carrying out house-to-house enquiries.