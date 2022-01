STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

Police and firefighters were called to Queen's Drive, Biddulph, at 6.18am on Wednesday.

Crews found a fire on the first floor which was put out using a hose reel.

No-one was hurt during the incident and all residents were accounted for.

A 21-year-old man from the Stoke-on-Trent area was arrested a short time later on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.