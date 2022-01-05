Jewellery stolen from Rugeley home

Officers were called to an address near Wolseley Road, at 11.35am on Saturday, following reports of a burglary.

A number of unknown offenders had forced their way into a property between 3.30pm on Friday and 10.45am on Saturday.

A quantity of jewellery was reported stolen, including a gold bracelet with small heart charms and a gold antique chain necklace.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the burglary and ask anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter or call 101.

Quote incident number 471 of January 1.