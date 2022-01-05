Audi and jewellery stolen from village property

Police were called to an address near Ivetsey Bank Road, Bishop's Wood, at around 3.40pm on Tuesday, following reports of a burglary.

A number of unknown offenders had forced their way into the rear of the property between 2.40pm and 3.40pm. No one was hurt.

A quantity of jewellery was reported stolen, as was a blue Audi R8.

The car was later found in a field off Offoxey Road and has since been recovered.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter or call 101, quoting incident number 420 of January 4.