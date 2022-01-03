Suspected Dudley factory burglars ram police car, injuring officers

Police responded to the call last night and two men have now been taken into custody on suspicion of burglary.
Dudley Police tweeted last night: "Tonight together with @ResponseWMP we responded to a burglary in progress at a factory unit.
"On arrival the offenders rammed our car injuring two of our officers.
"The van used was stolen from Stourbridge & was located nearby. Two males are now in custody on suspicion of burglary."
In response, Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, commander for Dudley Police, tweeted: "Hope everyone is ok? Sorry to hear about officers being injured - not acceptable at all."
Dudley Police replied that they were 'fine' and 'just bruised', later adding: "Third suspect just arrested by Sedgley and Gornal officers."