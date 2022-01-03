Suspected Dudley factory burglars ram police car, injuring officers

The battered police car after being rammed by suspected burglars. Photo: West Midlands Police

Police responded to the call last night and two men have now been taken into custody on suspicion of burglary.

Dudley Police tweeted last night: "Tonight together with @ResponseWMP we responded to a burglary in progress at a factory unit.

"On arrival the offenders rammed our car injuring two of our officers.

"The van used was stolen from Stourbridge & was located nearby. Two males are now in custody on suspicion of burglary."

The van used by the suspected burglars. Photo: West Midlands Police

In response, Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, commander for Dudley Police, tweeted: "Hope everyone is ok? Sorry to hear about officers being injured - not acceptable at all."