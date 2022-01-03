Notification Settings

Suspected drug driver released under investigation after teenager killed on New Year's Eve

By Thomas Parkes

A man arrested after a teenage girl was hit by a car on New Year's Eve and died has been released under investigation.

Olivia Kolek was killed on New Year's Eve after being hit by a car. Photo: West Midlands Police


Olivia Kolek – described by her family as their "brightest star" – was in Station Road, near to Rowley Regis railway station, at around 4.45pm.

The 14-year-old was struck by a grey Mercedes and was pronounced dead just before 5.30pm, despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, stopped and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs.

He has since been released under investigation while police await forensic test results and carry out further enquiries, a spokesman said.

The scene of the collision in Station Road, Rowley Regis. Photo: SnapperSK.

A tribute, released by the family of the youngster, said: "Our love, our heart, our life. We will love you forever and longer.

“She had a lot of plans for so many things to do. She was the brightest star in our life. We ask that our privacy is respected at this time."

Meanwhile detectives are still appealing for any witnesses who've not spoken to them to come forward – along with those who saw the Mercedes driving in the build-up to the crash, or have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via live chat on their website, or by emailing the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly at FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk









