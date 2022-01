Police used golf buggies to find a missing person

Officers searching for a missing man in Sutton Park visited Sutton Coldfield Golf Club and used their buggies to cover the giant park.

They found the missing person on New Year's Day.

West Midlands Police tweeted: "B unit Force Response Park Lane out searching for a high risk missing person in Sutton Park. Received help from Sutton Golf Club who loaned the officers golf buggies.