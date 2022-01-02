'Always smiling': Tributes pour in for 14-year-old girl killed in New Year's Eve collision

The scene of the collision in Station Road, Rowley Regis. Photo: SnapperSK.

Olivia Kolek's parents have spoken of their heartbreak at the sudden loss of their daughter and thousands of people posted messages of support on social media.

The schoolgirl was killed when a suspected drug driver crashed into her near Rowley Regis Railway Station as she was on the phone. The driver was arrested at the scene and charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Olivia's mother Izabela Maziakowska, a post office assistant from Oldbury, told national media she "could not imagine life without Olivia" who was "always smiling".

The scene of the collision in Station Road, Rowley Regis. Photo: SnapperSK.

Her father Lucsaz Kolek described how he heard there had been an accident and went to look for his daughter only to find she was the victim of the tragic crash.

Family friend Ezréal Isaac on Facebook to Izabela: "I'm very sorry about your daughter, may she be in heaven shining brightly! Deepest condolence."

Isabela Nyco said: "Really heartbreaking! I am a mother of a 14 year old boy and I can imagine how devastating is for the family! Angels be with you, beautiful girl!

Carlene Glanville added: "Absolutely heart breaking my love and prayers go out to her family and friends so sad she had the rest of her life ahead of her."

Sergeant Julie Lyman from West Midlands' Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a truly awful way to start the New Year and my heart goes out to the girl's family and friends.

"We've started an investigation to understand what happened and the driver has been arrested as we believe he was driving while unfit through drugs.

"The investigation is clearly in the early stages and I would urge people not to speculate online about what happened. It's really not helpful and can be very upsetting for the family."