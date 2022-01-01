Lucy Clews was pronounced dead by paramedics after being found at an address in West Chadsmoor

Lucy Clews, aged 39, was pronounced dead at a property on Bath Road on December 29 after concerns were raised over her welfare.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, whilst detectives launch an appeal for more information.

Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm, from Staffordshire Police, said: "On entering the premises, officers sadly found that Lucy was deceased and she had some injuries.

"As a result of this we have launched a murder inquiry and we really need to here from anybody who knew Lucy or believes that they saw Lucy from any time on Christmas Eve right the way through to Wednesday, December 29.

"Any information really helps us piece together a timeline to understand where Lucy has been and who she's been associating with. We do not have any information to suggest that anyone else is at risk in the winder community, but we would ask people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to the police."

Lucy's family paid tribute to her in a statement, saying: "We are suffering the terrible sudden loss of a very special granddaughter, daughter and sister.

"Lucy will never be replaced in our hearts and will forever live in our memories.

"We ask for our privacy to be respected as we come to terms with what has happened."

A 26-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.