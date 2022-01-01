Almost 800,000 999 calls made to West Midlands Police last year

The force said it received a total of 1,504,100 calls from members of the public between January 1 and December 31 – with 786,236 999 calls being made.

It represented an increase of almost 10 per cent from the year before, with the rest of the calls registered last year being made to the non-emergency 101 line.

It meant call handlers dealt with around 4,120 calls for help every day, on average, with a further 166,613 people contacting the force via their website's live chat.

Chief Superintendent Andy Beard, head of force contact, praised the team of call handlers and controllers – based in two call centres in Birmingham and West Bromwich – for their efforts.

He said: "It’s been a tough year for many people due to Covid and our call centres have not been immune: we’ve had staff members away ill and isolating, Naturally that puts additional pressures on the rest of the team, especially when the call volume is so high.

"On occasions it’s meant people have had to wait longer to get through, especially on the non-emergency 101 number. I know that can be frustrating but hopefully people have been understanding of the situation.

"All our call handlers and controllers have been doing their very best to get to every single call and help however they can.

“Answers to many questions put to us over the phone can be found on our website or through a quick internet search, so I would encourage people to look online before calling.