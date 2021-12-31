Police official says 'nothing will stand in his way' over recruiting more officers to West Midlands Police after 'reckless' Government cuts

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster

Labour's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Simon Foster said it was a top priority to rebuild the force and bolster neighbourhood officer numbers.

And the official has said West Midlands Police has already recruited 177 new officers – 40 per cent of the target number – in a bid to meet the pledge.

Mr Foster, PCC for the West Midlands, said: "I am more determined than ever to get uniformed officers back onto the streets where you live.

"I’ve pledged 450 new neighbourhood officers and that is exactly what I intend to deliver. The West Midlands needs preventative, proactive, problem solving and visible policing out on the streets keeping people, their families and communities safe."

The PCC also blamed the Government for letting violent crime flourish after a decade of cuts to neighbourhood officer numbers, with numbers falling from 1,800 in 2010 to 700 in 2018.

Mr Foster added: "Violent crime has flourished thanks to a decade of reckless government cuts. My plan will help prevent and tackle violent crime.

"2022 will be a year where your police force grows, together with increased justice, safety and security for the people of the West Midlands.

"My 450 neighbourhood officers will make a real difference. However, despite the increase in officer numbers, by 2023 we will still be 1,000 officers short of the offices we had in 2010.

"That is why I have launched a campaign that seeks cross-party support, to require the Government to return our 1,000 missing officers and to provide fair funding for the West Midlands."