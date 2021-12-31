The house remains closed off to the public which investigations continue

The body of Lucy Clews was discovered at a bungalow on Bath Road in West Chadsmoor, near Cannock on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old was found at the address by police after concerns were raised about her welfare. She was later pronounced dead by paramedics having been found with multiple stab wounds.

Police and community support officers have remained at the scene, which has been cordoned off, and forensic officers have been working around the house, collecting evidence and taking photos.

Neighbours have spoken of shock and sadness at the news of Ms Clews' death, and spoke of a quiet person who kept herself to herself.

One neighbour, who didn't want to be named, said she had known Ms Clews for the four years they had lived there and said she was shocked at hearing of the news.

Lucy Clews was pronounced dead by paramedics after being found at an address in West Chadsmore. Photo: Staffordshire Police

She said: "I knew her and her late husband and found her to be very quiet and a nice neighbour, so I'm a bit sad and shocked to have found out about her death.

"I think the police response has been very good as they've been around here for the last few days and have kept us reassured.

"I know a few people have died around here over the time I've lived here, but nothing like this and it's not something I've seen happen before."

Another neighbour, who didn't want to be named, said he had been an acquaintance of Ms Clews and was worried after hearing about what had happened.

Forensic officers have been checking the scene for clues

He said: "I heard about it yesterday and if it's what I think it might be, it's very worrying because it doesn't happen around this area.

"It makes you feel less safe and you have to ask yourself how safe you are when something like that happens on your street."

A man living down the road, who also wished to remain anonymous, said he had seen the police around earlier, but hadn't found out what it was until a day later.

He said: "I'm shocked about it as it's someone living on your street dying in that way.

"I do feel worried about something like that happening so close to home and I feel more reassured that the police are here and investigating."

Staffordshire Police have maintained a presence at the house as investigations continue

A 26-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

In a statement, Ms Clews' heartbroken family paid tribute to their "very special granddaughter, daughter and sister".

"Lucy will never be replaced in our hearts and will forever live in our memories," they said.

Staffordshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Ms Clews over the festive period to contact them.

Detective Inspector Cheryl Hannan from the force's Major Investigation Department, said: "If you have any information about Lucy’s movements over the Christmas period, please get in touch.

"Did you see her in the Cannock area or hear from her?"