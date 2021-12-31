Notification Settings

Man charged over crash which saw five-year-old boy injured after a car flipped on its roof

By Thomas ParkesCannockCrimePublished:

A man has been charged after a crash which saw a car flip on its roof and injure two pedestrians – including a five-year-old boy.

The crash happened on the Bridgetown roundabout on the A34 near Cannock. Photo: Google
Police were called at 6.20pm on December 23 to the A34 Bridgetown Island in Cannock over the incident involving two cars.

Matthew Darby from Park Road West in Wolverhampton, has been charged with drink driving, a spokesman for the force said.

The 33-year-old has been granted unconditional police bail ahead of an appearance at Cannock Magistrates' Court on January 7.

A 33-year-old woman, a pedestrian, remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital. The five-year-old, also a pedestrian, remains in hospital undergoing tests.

The driver and passenger – a man and a woman, both in their 50s – of a blue Toyota Hilux, were unhurt and managed to free themselves from the vehicle prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

