Man charged over crash which saw five-year-old boy injured after a car flipped on its roof

Police were called at 6.20pm on December 23 to the A34 Bridgetown Island in Cannock over the incident involving two cars.
Matthew Darby from Park Road West in Wolverhampton, has been charged with drink driving, a spokesman for the force said.
The 33-year-old has been granted unconditional police bail ahead of an appearance at Cannock Magistrates' Court on January 7.
A 33-year-old woman, a pedestrian, remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital. The five-year-old, also a pedestrian, remains in hospital undergoing tests.
The driver and passenger – a man and a woman, both in their 50s – of a blue Toyota Hilux, were unhurt and managed to free themselves from the vehicle prior to the arrival of the emergency services.