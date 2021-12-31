Drink driver attempts to turn around on M5 after 'swerving erratically'

Picture West Mercia Police

Officers patrolling the M5 near Junction 5 at Droitwich spotted a car swerving erratically as it headed south at around 2am on Friday, before the driver tried to turn around and face the wrong way on the carriageway.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said officers performed a "tactical manoeuvre" and stopped it from turning towards oncoming traffic and posing "significant danger to other road users."

The force has also warned of the dangers of drink driving, and said it is "extremely frustrating" for officers to routinely see people over the legal limit driving and making potentially fatal decisions.

Inspector Darren Godsall said: "Due to the car being stopped on the main carriageway, the road was closed for around 20 minutes while the driver, a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to provide a breath test.

“The car was removed from the carriageway, the road reopened and the man taken into custody.

“Our officers routinely see people over the legal limit driving a car and making potentially fatal decisions such as this and it’s extremely frustrating that some people selfishly choose to drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

"Drink or drug driving is completely unacceptable at any time and catching motorists who are prepared to take such a risk is a priority for us all year round.

“Our teams will continue to conduct patrols over New Year period in a bid to tackle those who commit the unacceptable act of drinking or drug driving. The simple fact is, there is only one way of being sure that you are safe to drive and that’s to not drink or take controlled substances at all.”