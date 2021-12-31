Armed police surround City Hospital after teenagers shot

Armed police outside A&E at City Hospital. Photo: SnapperSK

City Hospital on the outskirts of Birmingham was surrounded by police after the injured men arrived there at around 10pm on Thursday evening.

Initially it was thought the teenagers had been shot outside the hospital in Winson Green but police now believe the attack happened elsewhere before the men were driven to the hospital for treatment.

Aberdeen Street next to the hospital A&E entrance was cordoned off as officers armed with semi-automatic weapons guarded the front of the hospital.

The road outside City Hospital A&E was cordoned off after men who had been shot arrived there. Photo: SnapperSK

Police have not yet confirmed where the shooting is thought to have happened, while the condition of the two men was described as "walking wounded".

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Two men were brought to the hospital by car with gunshot wounds just before 10pm. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening and their condition is described as walking wounded.

"Our response and firearms officers were at the scene within minutes and Aberdeen Street was temporarily closed as we tried to establish where the shots had been fired. It is now thought they were fired elsewhere before the men were brought to the hospital.

It is believed the men were shot elsewhere before being driven to the hospital. Photo: SnapperSK

"Detectives are now speaking to the men, both in their late teens, to establish what happened and to trace the offenders.

"This was an alarming incident for people at the hospital, but we would like to reassure visitors, patients and hospital workers that the hospital was not the target of this attack.