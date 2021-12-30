Notification Settings

Staffordshire Police officer sent inappropriate pictures of himself while on duty

By Nathan RoweStaffordshireCrimePublished:

A Staffordshire Police officer who sent inappropriate pictures of himself while on duty has been banned from working in law enforcement.

Andrew Stevens, 31, worked as a response officer based in Burton and sent inappropriate images of himself in uniform via a social media platform, Staffordshire Police said.

He resigned in May 2021 and it has now been decided that he would have been sacked had he not quit.

A misconduct hearing found that he had breached discreditable conduct standards and banned him from working in any form of policing.

His actions were assessed by a panel, chaired by Chief Constable Chris Noble, and considered to be so serious as to constitute gross misconduct.

Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett, said: "We expect the highest standards from our officers and the actions of Stevens fell far short of that expectation.

"Our residents and communities have the right to expect our officers to act professionally and with integrity at all times so that they can have confidence in the work that we do.

"Although regulations allow an officer to resign while under investigation for gross misconduct, the misconduct process still continued.

"He will now be placed on the national College of Policing’s Barred List preventing him from working within policing and other law enforcement bodies."

