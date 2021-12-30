£200,000 worth of cannabis seized in Smethwick raid

£200,000 worth of cannabis was seized in Smethwick

Two people were also arrested and are now in custody after the raid.

Officers from Smethwick Police and the West Midlands Police Cannabis Team executed a drug warrant and seized bags of cannabis.

Some of the cannabis found by police

Photographs show at least 10 bags of drugs were seized with a believed street value of around £200,000

A spokesman for Smethwick Police said: "We have executed a drugs warrant in the Smethwick area and recovered approximately £200,000 worth of cannabis now not destined for the streets.