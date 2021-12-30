Notification Settings

£200,000 worth of cannabis seized in Smethwick raid

By Nathan Rowe

Around £200,000 worth of cannabis has been seized from a property in Smethwick.

Two people were also arrested and are now in custody after the raid.

Officers from Smethwick Police and the West Midlands Police Cannabis Team executed a drug warrant and seized bags of cannabis.

Some of the cannabis found by police

Photographs show at least 10 bags of drugs were seized with a believed street value of around £200,000

A spokesman for Smethwick Police said: "We have executed a drugs warrant in the Smethwick area and recovered approximately £200,000 worth of cannabis now not destined for the streets.

"Two persons are in custody."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

