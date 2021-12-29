Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police warn of zero-tolerance to hate crime after attack

By Deborah HardimanStaffordshireCrimePublished:

Staffordshire Police are reminding residents of its zero-tolerance to hate crime of any kind after a man was headbutted in a racial attack.

Staffordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Jennie Mattinson said: “We take any reports of racially-motivated crime extremely seriously and we are doing all we can to ensure that everyone who lives and works in our region are safe to go about their daily lives without fear of physical or verbal abuse.”

Her comments followed an incident in the county on December 17 where three men approached a lone male victim, in Newcastle-under-Lyme , before one of the offenders, described as white, headbutted him in an unprovoked attack at about 4.50pm.

Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News