Police warn of zero-tolerance to hate crime after attack

Staffordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Jennie Mattinson said: “We take any reports of racially-motivated crime extremely seriously and we are doing all we can to ensure that everyone who lives and works in our region are safe to go about their daily lives without fear of physical or verbal abuse.”
Her comments followed an incident in the county on December 17 where three men approached a lone male victim, in Newcastle-under-Lyme , before one of the offenders, described as white, headbutted him in an unprovoked attack at about 4.50pm.