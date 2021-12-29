Notification Settings

Boy, 17, suffers face injury after gun fired at car in Birmingham

By Thomas Parkes

A 17-year-old boy has been to hospital with a face injury after a gun was fired at a car in Birmingham.

Arthur Street. Photo: Google
The incident happened in Arthur Street, Small Heath, just after 10.35pm on Bank Holiday Tuesday.

The boy was taken to hospital but suffered a facial injury which is not life-threatening, police say.

A spokesman for the force said: "We understand the community concerns this incident will cause and we're carrying out CCTV, and other enquiries, to try to establish who was responsible.

"We're keen to hear from anyone with information who can assist our investigation into who did this and why."

People can contact the force via live chat on their website, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 20/1991825/21.

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

